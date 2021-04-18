Chandigarh, April 18: In a shocking incident, a Class 10 student of a private school in Gurugram died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence, after the school's principal allegedly scolded and slapped the 15-year-old girl in front of her school mates for not clipping her nails, carrying a mobile phone and wearing long earrings. As per report, the principal told the deceased's parents that she was unmannerly and he he would expel the girl from the school. Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Student Dies by Suicide After Alleged Humiliation by School Authorities Over Non Payment of Fee.

As per report, the incident occurred on April 9, a day after the girl was allegedly scolded and slapped by the Principal for being 'unmannerly'. Her parents went to talk to the Principal on both the days, however he threatened to expel the girl and her brother both from the school. Following which the girl went to her room and was found hanging from the fan by her brother, as reported by the Times of India. IIM Ahmedabad Student Dies by Suicide in Hostel Room, No Suicide Note Found.

Following her death, the girl's classmates visited her house for offering their condolences and reportedly told the principal would often misbehave with them. Some students also claimed that the principal chided and slapped the deceased over the issue of long nails, earring and mobile phone.

The girl's uncle filed a complaint against the principal alleging that he compelled her to commit suicide. According to a report by the TOI, the police has launched an investigation after charging the school's principal with abetment to suicide under Sec 306 of IPC.

