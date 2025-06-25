Pune Metro Phase 2 Gets Union Cabinet Nod; INR 3,626 Crore Approved for 2 Elevated Corridors

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project comprising two elevated corridors that span 12.75 km and will be built at a cost of Rs 3,626 crore. The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the two corridors under Phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project.

News PTI| Jun 25, 2025 04:30 PM IST
A+
A-
Pune Metro Phase 2 Gets Union Cabinet Nod; INR 3,626 Crore Approved for 2 Elevated Corridors
Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, June 25: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project comprising two elevated corridors that span 12.75 km and will be built at a cost of Rs 3,626 crore. The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the two corridors under Phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project -- Vanaz to Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi -- as extensions of the existing Vanaz–Ramwadihy Norwegian Tourist Was Really Denied Entry" /> Did US Deport Mads Mikkelsen After Finding JD Vance Meme on His Phone? Fact Check Reveals Why Norwegian Tourist Was Really Denied Entry

Close
Search

Pune Metro Phase 2 Gets Union Cabinet Nod; INR 3,626 Crore Approved for 2 Elevated Corridors

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project comprising two elevated corridors that span 12.75 km and will be built at a cost of Rs 3,626 crore. The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the two corridors under Phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project.

News PTI| Jun 25, 2025 04:30 PM IST
A+
A-
Pune Metro Phase 2 Gets Union Cabinet Nod; INR 3,626 Crore Approved for 2 Elevated Corridors
Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, June 25: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project comprising two elevated corridors that span 12.75 km and will be built at a cost of Rs 3,626 crore. The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the two corridors under Phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project -- Vanaz to Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi -- as extensions of the existing Vanaz–Ramwadi corridor under Phase 1.

"These two elevated corridors will span 12.75 km and include 13 stations, connecting fast-developing suburbs such as Chandani Chowk, Bavdhan, Kothrud, Kharadi and Wagholi. The project is scheduled for completion within four years," Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. He said the estimated project cost is Rs 3,626.24 crore, which will be equally shared by the government of India, the government of Maharashtra and external bilateral/multilateral agencies. Pune Metro Service Disrupted: Petrol Thrown at Police As NCP-SP Protest Turns Violent at PMC Metro Station, Video Surfaces.

"This strategic proposal is a logical extension of the existing Corridor-2 and aligns with the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), which envisions a continuous Chandani Chowk to Wagholi Metro corridor to strengthen East–West mass transit in Pune,” Vaishnaw said. The minister said these extensions will serve key IT hubs, commercial areas, educational institutions and residential pockets, increasing the share of public transport and ridership across the network.

"The new corridors will also integrate at the District Court Interchange Station with Line-1 (Nigdi–Katraj) and Line-3 (Hinjewadi–District Court) to enable seamless multimodal urban travel," he said. Under long-term mobility planning, intercity bus services from cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru will be integrated at Chandani Chowk, while those from Ahilya Nagar and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar will connect at Wagholi, allowing passengers easy access to Pune's Metro system. BJP MP Demands High Speed Train Connectivity from Pune to Major Metro Cities in Rajya Sabha.

"These extensions will also help decongest arterial routes such as Paud Road and Nagar Road, offering safe, fast and eco-friendly mobility options," the minister said. After completion of these corridors, the projected incremental daily ridership for the entire Line-2 is estimated at 0.96 lakh in 2027, 2.01 lakh in 2037, 2.87 lakh in 2047 and 3.49 lakh in 2057.

The project will be implemented by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), which will execute all civil, electro-mechanical and related works. Pre-construction activities such as topographical survey and detailed design consultancy have already commenced, the minister said. This strategic expansion is poised to unlock Pune's economic potential, enhance its urban transport infrastructure and contribute significantly to sustainable and inclusive development across the metropolitan region, Vaishnaw said.

Tags:
Maharashtra Pune Pune Metro Union Cabinet
You might also like
PM Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet Approves INR 3,626 Crore for Pune Metro Rail Project Phase-2 in Maharashtra
News

PM Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet Approves INR 3,626 Crore for Pune Metro Rail Project Phase-2 in Maharashtra
Sangli Shocker: Man Bludgeons Daughter to Death With Stone Grinder Handle in Front of Family for Scoring Low in NEET in Maharashtra, Arrested
News

Sangli Shocker: Man Bludgeons Daughter to Death With Stone Grinder Handle in Front of Family for Scoring Low in NEET in Maharashtra, Arrested
Tags:
Maharashtra Pune Pune Metro Union Cabinet
You might also like
PM Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet Approves INR 3,626 Crore for Pune Metro Rail Project Phase-2 in Maharashtra
News

PM Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet Approves INR 3,626 Crore for Pune Metro Rail Project Phase-2 in Maharashtra
Sangli Shocker: Man Bludgeons Daughter to Death With Stone Grinder Handle in Front of Family for Scoring Low in NEET in Maharashtra, Arrested
News

Sangli Shocker: Man Bludgeons Daughter to Death With Stone Grinder Handle in Front of Family for Scoring Low in NEET in Maharashtra, Arrested
When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Know Vinayaka Chaturthi Date, Auspicious Tithi, Important Timings, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival Dedicated To Lord Ganesha
Festivals & Events

When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Know Vinayaka Chaturthi Date, Auspicious Tithi, Important Timings, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival Dedicated To Lord Ganesha
‘Only Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to Decide on Alliance’, Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut
Politics

‘Only Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to Decide on Alliance’, Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
kerala university
500+K+ searches
air india flight cancellations
2000+K+ searches
cbse
2000+K+ searches
ts lawcet 2025 results
2000+K+ searches
drdo
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Emraan Hashmi

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
kerala university
500+K+ searches
air india flight cancellations
2000+K+ searches
cbse
2000+K+ searches
ts lawcet 2025 results
2000+K+ searches
drdo
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel