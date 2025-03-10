A protest by the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) turned violent at Pune Municipal Corporation metro station on Sunday, March 9. Demonstrators, demanding job reservations for locals in metro services, clashed with police after throwing petrol on Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sandeep Singh Gill and Senior Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Sawant. Led by local NCP leader Narendra Pawatekar, around 15-20 protesters, including women, occupied the metro tracks at 2 pm, despite warnings. After hours of negotiations failed, DCP Gill reached out to NCP city president Prashant Jagtap, but Pawatekar refused dialogue, escalating tensions. The situation was eventually contained through a police crackdown. Media Monitoring Initiative Not an Attack on Press Freedom: Maharashtra Government to Mumbai Press Club.

Pune Metro Service Disrupted

ℙ𝕌ℕ𝔼 | "Pune Metro protesters, allegedly affiliated with Sharad Pawar, verbally abused and attempted to assault Police Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh Gill and Senior Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Sawant, even pouring petrol on them. Fortunately, the situation was brought… pic.twitter.com/1v3iA2CWCk — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) March 9, 2025

