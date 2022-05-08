Pune, May 8: In a case of mistaken identity, a 50-year-old man was hacked to death by a 19-year-old with a sharp weapon while asleep at his home in Shirur taluka of pune district, after he was mistaken for his son in the dark.

According to Indian Express, Jalindar Dhere, a resident of bhabulsar village in shirur taluka was found lying dead in a pool of blood in the veranda of his house. Dhere suffered multiple injuries on his neck, shoulder and back. He used to work as a security guard at a private company in Ranjangaon industrial area. Delhi Shocker: 20-Year-Old Beaten to Death in Bindapur; 9 Arrested

A case was filed at the complaint of Dhere’s wife at the Ranjangaon MIDC police station. During the investigation, Dhere’s son Utkarsh was also questioned by the police. Utkarsh has a criminal record. Inspector Bhagwant Mandage, in-charge of Ranjangaon MIDC police station said that upon questioning Utkarsh, they found out about Nikhil Theurkar, one of Utkarsh’s friend. Theurkar was arrested after the investigation. Theurkar is 19-years-old.

The police said that a few days ago a fight ensued between Utkarsh and Theurkar. Theurkar then planned to murder Utkarsh but killed his father by mistake. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Murdered by Father, Stepmother For Marrying Second Time; Accused Arrested

A few days ago, Theurkar has a fight with the deputy sarpanch of the village. Post the fight, Theurkar called Utkarsh and planned to kill the deputy sarpanch. During the conversation, it was also discussed that a sharp weapon shall be procured. Allegedly Utkarsh recorded the conversation and sent the audio clip to several people including the deputy sarpanch as well. This soured their friendship.

