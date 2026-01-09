Bengaluru, January 9: Bengaluru has been ranked as India’s most women-friendly city for 2025, according to the latest "Top Cities for Women in India" (TCWI) report by Avtar Group. The Karnataka capital secured the top position by successfully integrating career opportunities with a growing social support system. While Bengaluru led in overall inclusion, Kolkata was again recognized as the safest city in India by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), marking its fourth consecutive year with the lowest crime rate among major metros.

The Top 10 Cities for Women in 2025

The TCWI index evaluates cities based on their City Inclusion Score (CIS), which aggregates a city’s performance across industrial and social metrics. The top ten cities for 2025 are:

Bengaluru (CIS: 53.29): The national leader, praised for its "employment-first" urban design and corporate ecosystem. Chennai (CIS: 49.86): A benchmark for social infrastructure, leading in safety and public service access. Pune (CIS: 46.27): Recognized for its balanced environment and high quality of life. Hyderabad (CIS: 46.04): A major hub for female professionals with stable industrial alignment. Mumbai (CIS: 44.49): Offers the most career opportunities but faces challenges in housing affordability. Gurugram (CIS: 35.37): The fastest climber, rising from 9th in 2024 due to rapid corporate expansion. Kolkata (CIS: 34.16): Retains its status as the safest city in India, providing a stable environment for women. Ahmedabad (CIS: 33.80): High scores in safety and a growing start-up ecosystem for female entrepreneurs. Thiruvananthapuram (CIS: 29.90): An exemplar for healthcare access and education. Coimbatore (CIS: 29.59): A rising Tier-2 city with strong social inclusion and industrial growth. Understanding the Inclusion Framework

Industrial Inclusion Score (IIS)

The IIS measures the professional landscape for women. It evaluates the density of gender-inclusive organizations, the presence of women-friendly industries, and "career enablers" like flexible work policies and childcare support. Mumbai and Bengaluru lead in this category, offering the highest concentration of high-paying, formal sector jobs. However, the report highlights that high IIS does not always guarantee a high quality of life if the city’s social infrastructure cannot keep pace.

Social Inclusion Score (SIS)

The SIS assesses the lived experience of women outside the workplace. This includes city liveability, safety, mobility, and access to healthcare and education. Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram consistently lead in SIS, showcasing superior public service frameworks. Notably, Kolkata’s title as the safest city in India is a major driver of its SIS, with the NCRB reporting just 83.9 cognizable offences per lakh people—the lowest among major Indian metros.

Convergence: The Key to Success

The Rise of Tier-2 Hubs

The 2025 data indicates a positive trend of decentralization. Tier-2 cities like Coimbatore and Ahmedabad are appearing higher in the rankings, suggesting that the "safety-plus-opportunity" model is expanding beyond India’s traditional mega-cities. Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar Group, noted that the study serves as a tool for accountability. "A city is truly inclusive only when a woman can build a career and a life without compromising her safety or personal well-being," she said.

