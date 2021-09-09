Pune, September 9: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly murdered her live-in partner In Maharashtra’s Pune district. The deceased has been identified as Sonal Dabhade. He was reported to be in his late 20s. The incident took place in Hind Colony at Bhekrainagar area of the district on August 29. The accused, Rohini Yanute, was arrested by the police. Pune Shocker: Elderly Woman Given Sedatives, Robbed of Cash Worth Over Rs 8 Lakh by House Help.

On the day of the incident, a verbal spat broke out between the couple. Yanute reportedly strangled Dabhade to death. According to a report published in CNN News 18, In a fit of anger, the accused pushed the victim, and he received head injuries. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot, and the body was sent to the postmortem.

Initially, the accused did not tell the victim’s relatives and the police about the incident. However, the autopsy report revealed the truth. The accused told police that Dabadhe died after slipping. During an interrogation, Yanute confessed her crime and told the police that she strangled her live-in partner to death after Dabhade fainted due to the head injury. Pune Shocker: Woman Molested, Attacked by Unidentified Man Who Barged Into Her House After Seeing the Main Door Open.

“We received the autopsy report early this week. According to the report, the woman’s boyfriend had suffered serious injuries in the head, but the reason for his death was strangulation,” reported the media house quoting a senior police officer of the Hadapsar police station as saying. An FIR was registered at the Hadapsar police station against Yanute. The accused met Dabhade three to four years ago at a coaching centre. Both were preparing for competitive exams. They were also working at private companies.

