Mumbai, September 5: An elderly woman was allegedly drugged by her domestic help, who was hired a couple of days ago from the incident. The accused then stole gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 8.08 lakh from the victim's home and fled, according to report. The incident has been reported from Kalyani Nagar in Pune. The accused gave a glass of water allegedly spiked with sedatives to the 73-year-old woman who fell unconscious after drinking it. Following which the accused housemaid stole the valuables and fled. Domestic help has been booked by the Yerwada Police.

The septuagenarian, who used to live alone, was found sitting on a sofa by her relatives. When she did not responded to them, she was taken to the hospital. Once she was treated, the woman recalled the incident. Following which a case was filed. Hindustan Times reported quoting Sub Inspector Vishal Patil that the accused domestic help was hired by the woman a couple of days back. Her background verification was not done beforehand. Pune Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Killed By Husband For Giving Birth To Girl; Accused Arrested.

SI Vishal Patil told Hindustan Times, "The victim stays alone in the house. She was given a glass of water which had sedatives and due to that she fell unconscious." He added "Being a senior citizen, the victim could not recollect the incident. Her relatives who stay in the same building came to the house and found the door open and the victim sitting on the sofa." She was then taken to the hospital. Once she recalled the incident the case was filed. Pune Shocker: Woman Molested, Attacked by Unidentified Man Who Barged Into Her House After Seeing the Main Door Open.

In a similar incident, an elderly woman in her late seventies who also stayed alone at her home was thrashed inside her house and robbed allegedly by a couple who used to live in the same neighbourhood few days back. The incident was reported from Ludhiana in Punjab in the last week of August.

