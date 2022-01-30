Punjab, January 30: A 50-year-old woman was found murdered inside her home in Farid Nagar in Faridkot on Saturday. The deceased woman was identified as Latika Arora. Faridkot police have booked an unidentified person under charges of murder in regards to the case.

"A relative of the deceased informed the police that she is not answering her phone or the door and her house is also locked. When the police got inside the house, the woman was found dead lying in a pool of blood," reported Hindustan Times, quoting SHO Harjinder Singh as saying. The woman had an injury on her head. The body has been sent for an autopsy. BS Yediyurappa's Granddaughter Soundarya Found Dead in Her Apartment.

Police believe that the crime took place around 4 days ago. The husband of the deceased is missing since the crime took place. Reportedly, police are suspecting the husband's involvement in the crime as well. "The daughter and son-in-law of the deceased are settled in abroad and are in touch with us," said the police.

