Chandigarh, April 12: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday got the second dose of the coronavirus virus vaccine.

He appealed again to all eligible to come forward to get themselves vaccinated 'for their own protection and that of their families and society'.

A day earlier, the Chief Minister announced to appoint actor Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador of the state government's Covid vaccination programme. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Takes His First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

"There is no one more ideally suited to inspire and influence people to take the vaccine.

"There is a lot of hesitancy among people here in Punjab. Sonu's popularity among them, and his exemplary role in helping tens of thousands of migrants reach safely home since the pandemic broke out last year, will help counter their reservations," said the Chief Minister.

