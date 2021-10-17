Chandigarh, October 17: A man, native of Bihar, was arrested by the Mohali police on Saturday for allegedly killing a woman, while another accused is on run. According to reports, a woman's body was found wrapped in a plastic bag on the the Kharar-Ropar highway on August 21, following which the police initiated an investigation in the matter. During the probe it reportedly came to fore that the deceased was allegedly murdered by the accused, identified as Pankaj Kumar and Nitish Kumar, on August 15 and her body was disposed off in a plastic bag. Nitish has been arrested by the police.

Reports inform that the deceased, a married woman with two children, had eloped with Pankaj Kumar in February and had been living with him and Nitish in different parts of Mohali since then, reported Hindustan Times. She had also taken her two sons along with her. The arrested accused revealed that Pankaj was not interested in the woman any longer and hence they hatched a plan to get rid of her and her sons. The accused reportedly left her children at different undisclosed location before killing the woman. Punjab Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Minor Nephew in Daulatpur, Arrested.

On August 15, the accused allegedly strangled the woman to death after sedating her and in an attempt to dispose off her body wrapped her in a plastic bag and threw at the highway. The police was alerted about the same after few passersby complained of foul smell coming from the plastic bag. On discovering the dead body, police launched an investigation and nabbed Nitish from Balongi while hunt is on to arrest Nitish. The accused have been booked under section 302 and section 201 of the IPC. Punjab Shocker: Woman Gangraped By Five Men In Amritsar District; Case Registered.

SSP Mohali, Navjot Singh Mahal said,“They killed her at their house in Badmajra on August 15. After she died, they tied up her hands and feet with a rope, packed the body in a plastic bag and dumped it on the highway,” as reported by the Hindustan Times. “Police teams were working to trace the children and nab Pankaj,” he reportedly added.

