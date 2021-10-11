Chandigarh, October 11: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his minor 8-year-old nephew with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused later disposed off the minor's body in a tubewell, according to the report. The accused, identified as Karandeep, was arrested by the police on Sunday. The accused has reportedly confessed to the crime and has been booked for murder. The incident was reported from Daulatpur village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab. Punjab Shocker: Man Jumps Into Canal with Two Minor Children in Amritsar.

According to the report by the Hindustan Times, the deceased was a Class 4 student who used to village in the village with his maternal grandmother. The minor boy reportedly took a bite from snacks when the accused and his friend were having, this infuriated Karandeep who attacked and killed his nephew. SBS Nagar sadar SHO Satish Kumar said Karandeep attacked the child with a sharp-edged weapon and following his death, the body was thrown in a tubewell at the village, reported HT. Punjab Shocker: Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Father in Phagwara.

When the boy went missing from the home, the police was approached. Following which police launched a probe, Karandeep was rounded up and he confessed to the crime. A case has been filed against the accused under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The police reportedly said that they are ascertaining the exact cause of the murder as well as the role of the accused friend. The body of the minor boy was recovered from the tube well.

