Ludhiana, June 21: In another case of online fraud reported from Punjab, an owner of a paper mill was duped of nearly Rs 7 lakh by fraudsters in Ludhiana. Reports inform that the fraudsters impersonated as customer care officials of a private bank and duped the man of the whopping amount. According to a report by TOI, the victim had approached them after searching the bank’s customer care number online on Google.

The incident came to light after the mill owner, identified as Gurbir Singh of Jhammat village, registered a complaint at Sarabha Nagar police on Saturday. The case has been registered against Samar Bahadur Patel of Surat, Raju Atha, Samrat Ali, Ishan Chaudhary, and Sonali Mandal of West Bengal, the report added. Bihar Man Dupes Woman of Rs 2.5 Crore After Befriending Her on Facebook as Foreign Woman.

In his complaint, the man said that he has a savings account in the private bank’s BRS Nagar branch which had Rs 11 lakh. The man was quoted in the report saying the bank has a limit of transferring Rs 10 lakh per day and as he wanted to increase the limit, he searched Google for the bank’s customer care officials. Nigerian Dupes Delhi Woman of Rs 7 Lakh After Befriended Her Through Dating App by Posing as US Citizen, 5 of Gang Held.

Describing his horrific experience, the man said that after calling on the number that he found a number online on Google, the person who received the call trapped me and hacked my cellphone. A case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Hours later, the victim received messages that Rs 7 lakh had been transferred from his account. Sarabha Nagar police station ASI Amritpal Singh was quoted in the reports saying that the cyber cell conducted an investigation and found that Rs 7 lakh were transferred to the bank accounts of these five accused.

