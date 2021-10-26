Chandigarh, October 26: A truck driver died and his son sustained injuries after they were allegedly attacked over an argument regarding unloading of paddy. As per reports, four people, including a commission agent, have been booked in the matter. The incident reportedly took place at a grain market of Sabran village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. Reports inform that the victims had visited the accused commission agent on Monday evening when an argument broke out over fetching a low price of the paddy, following which the accused attacked them. Punjab: 20-Year-Old Youth Shot Dead During Clash Between Two Groups In Tarn Taran District; 3 Injured.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the deceased’s other son said that the accused commission agent, identified as Jagtar Singh, had asked his father to take paddy to Ahmadgarh which fetched low price as it was wet. When the victims went to Jagtar Singh on Monday, an argument erupted among them over the low price fetched by the paddy. During the argument, the accused and his three other accomplices, allegedly attacked the father-son duo , identified as Balwinder Singh and Ranjit Singh, with sharp-edged object. Punjab Shocker: Farmer, His Nephew Shot Dead Over Personal Enmity In Tarn Taran; Case Registered.

Reports inform that the victims were rushed to the hospital where Balwinder Singh,was declared brought dead while his son, who sustained injuries, is undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the commission agent and other three accused have been booked under section 302 of the IPC for the murder. An investigation is underway

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2021 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).