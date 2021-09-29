Tarn Taran, September 29: A farmer and his nephew were allegedly shot dead in Punjab’s tarn Taran district on Tuesday. They were reportedly killed over an old enmity. The incident took place at Nagoke village in the Khadoor Sahib subdivision of the district on Tuesday night. The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Lakhbir Singh and 26-year-old Amritpal Singh. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Restaurant Owner After Argument Over Cold Food.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, at the time of the incident, the victims were on their way to their farmhouse on a motorcycle. They were attacked at around 10 pm. Amritpal reportedly had a fight with Yudhbir and Tejbir a few days ago. The police have identified seven of the accused. Yudhbir and Tehbir are among the seven accused identified by the police. Punjab: 20-Year-Old Youth Shot Dead During Clash Between Two Groups In Tarn Taran District; 3 Injured.

“My uncle Lakhbir Singh and brother Amritpal were returning home from Nagoke bus stand on a motorcycle when they were attacked with sharp-edged weapons by Yudhbir, Tejbir and Lovepreet near the canal in our village,” reported the media house quoting Amritpal’s cousin Mandeep Singh as saying.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 302, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under sections 25-27 of the Arms Act. A search operation has been launched to nab the absconding accused. Notably, Amritpal’s father had died a few years ago.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2021 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).