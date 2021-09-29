Tarn Taran, September 29: A 20-year-old youth was allegedly killed in a firing between two groups in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Tuesday. The incident took place at Chohla Sahib town of the district over the “election” of Sri Guru Arjun Dev (SGAD) Khalsa College student president. Three other people also received injuries in the firing incident. Punjab Horror: 27-Year-Old Man Hacked to Death By Six People In Hoshiarpur's Garhshankar.

The deceased has been identified as Sarwan Singh of Sarhali Kalan village. Among the three people injured in the firing is Sadiq Mohammad of Bhathal Bhaike village. Meanwhile, two other injured people are yet to be identified. Notably, the college is under the control of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), reported Hindustan Times.

The incident took place at around 12:30 pm. As per the police, the two groups gathered outside the college. Some of the members of the two groups were carrying sharp-edged weapons and firearms, reported the media house. Police teams have been formed to identify the members of both the groups.

“There was no election in college. Those who had created the mess outside the college wanted to establish themselves self-styled presidents. They were outsiders belonging to nearby villages,” reported HT quoting Goindwal Sahib, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Preet Inder Singh as saying. The members of both the group shave reportedly brought licensed weapons of their parents.

The body of Sarwan was found at Mohanpur village, which is four kilometres from the college. A case has been registered against unidentified people under relevant sections, including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act have also been added in the FIR. The police are carrying out a search operation to nab the accused involved in the incident.

