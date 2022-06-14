Chandigarh, June 14: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was robbed of her scooter by an unidentified man in Mohali near Chhat light point on Airport Road. The minor girl has been identified as Jasleen Kaur, a resident of I-block, Aerocity.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the alleged incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the young girl was on her way back home after visiting a grocery store. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Kin Invites Intercaste Couple for Feast, Hacks Them to Death in Thanjavur.

Speaking about the incident, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Navneet Singh Mahal said, "On her way back home, she spotted a man, in his 50s, standing on the roadside with a scooter. Considering that he may need some help, she stopped near the man. But he first tried to snatch her mobile phone and then threatened her that he had a pistol in his possession and drove off with her scooter, leaving his own behind."

Following this, the girl immediately informed her father who then alerted the police. Mahal said that the registration number of the scooter that the man left behind was fake. Further investigation revealed that the two-wheeler was stolen from Amritsar.

"The accused's scooter had run out of fuel, so he left it there and snatched the other one. A case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him," said inspector Deepinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur.

