Thanjavur, June 14: A horrifying incident has come to light from Thanjavur's Thulukkaveli where a man and a woman, who got married 5 days ago, were murdered by the woman's brother and his friend for marrying outside caste. The incident took place on Monday when the woman's brother had invited the couple for dinner. Cops have arrested the woman's brother, Sakthivel (31), and his friend Ranjith (28) for murders.

As per the report published by the TOI, Saranya (24), a Dalit, and her husband, Mohan (21), a naicker, had met five months ago at a hospital where Saranya worked as a nurse. They became friends and decided to get married. The woman's family was against this marriage, while her brother wanted Saranya to marry his friend Ranjith. Karnataka: Inter-Caste Married Couple Boycotted By Upper Caste Community in Tumkur.

On Monday, Sakthivel invited his sister and her husband to his home on the pretext of reconciliation. The couple arrived at his house, later they had dinner together. However, after the dinner, the accused and his friend hacked the couple to death. The locals alerted the police who arrived at the spot and sent the bodies to the Government District Headquarters Hospital, Kumbakonam for an autopsy. The cops arrested the accused duo on Monday and booked them under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

