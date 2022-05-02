Ludhiana, May 2: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a man has been booked for allegedly raping a woman for 2 years on a marriage lure. The accused turned back on his word when the victim became pregnant. The accused, identified as Jasvir Kumar, is absconding, said the police.

As per the report published in the Tribune, the victim met the accused in 2020, and a friendship developed between them. A few months into the friendship, the accused proposed to the victim for marriage. Since the victim was already married, he forced her to take divorce her husband. Following this, she divorced her husband. Gujarat Shocker: Man Rapes, Impregnates Minor Girl on Pretext of Marriage; Booked.

However, the accused kept the physical relationship for the next two years without saying a word about marriage. When the victim turned pregnant, the accused again assured her that he would marry her and take care of their child. The victim, in her complaint, alleged that the accused stopped talking to her from January 2022, and conveniently dumped her despite the fact that she was eight months pregnant.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused, said the police.

