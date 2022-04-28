Rajkot, April 28: Crime against minors continue to rise. A minor girl got pregnant after her 22-year-old neighbour allegedly raped her multiple times. The man also threatened the girl who is a student of class x with dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone.

The 17-year-old girl complained of severe abdominal pain on Wednesday night after which her family took her to Rajkot civil hospital. That is when the doctors found out that the minor is five months pregnant. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: SSB Jawan Booked For Allegedly Raping 24-Year-Old Woman in Lakhimpur Kheri

Hearing the news from the doctors, when her parents inquired, the girl broke down and narrated her ordeal. Abhay Muliya, a married man had raped the minor girl multiple times over the last six months, reported TOI.

Muliya had also lured her with a promise of marriage after divorcing his wife. Gujarat Shocker: 19-Year-Old Delivery Boy Rapes Schoolgirl, Records Criminal Act on Phone in Surat; Arrested

The Police said that Muliya had threatened to kill the minor if she revealed it to anyone. Later he had raped her multiple times. The girl, out of fear did not reveal her ordeal with anyone, police added.

