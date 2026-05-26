Punjab Stray Dog Crackdown: State Sets 21-Day Deadline for Removal of Dogs From Sensitive Public Areas

The Punjab government has ordered the formation of Stray Animal Control Task Forces across the state and initiated a time-bound action plan to address stray dog management in public spaces, in compliance with recent Supreme Court guidelines.

The directive includes declaring schools, colleges, hospitals, bus stands, railway stations, religious places, parks and other crowded locations as “no-release zones,” marking a stricter approach to stray animal control in sensitive areas. Pakistan: Over 500,000 Bitten by Stray Dogs in Punjab; LHC Demands Strict Birth Control Enforcement.

Punjab Stray Dog Crackdown: No-Release Zones Declared in Key Public Areas

According to the government circular issued by the Department of Local Government, stray dogs removed from designated sensitive zones will not be released back into the same areas. The move follows the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

A senior government functionary said: “The failure to comply with the instructions will invite strict action and personal accountability.” The order applies across all municipal corporations, councils and nagar panchayats in the state. Dog Attack in Ludhiana: Pack of Stray Dogs Maul Teen Boy to Death in Punjab, 2nd Incident in Week.

Task Forces and Time-Bound Action Plan

Under the new directive, every urban local body must form a Stray Animal Control Task Force headed by the Commissioner or Executive Officer within three days. A complete survey of sensitive areas, including stray dog concentration points and sterilisation status, must be completed within seven days.

Dedicated complaint helplines, control rooms and rapid response teams are required to be operational within 10 days. Within 15 days, authorities must identify land for shelters, set up holding facilities and launch public awareness campaigns on dog-bite prevention, rabies awareness and responsible feeding practices.

Removal and Relocation Within 21 Days

The most significant measure requires the complete removal of stray dogs from all sensitive public zones within 21 days. These animals are to be shifted to shelters in compliance with the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act guidelines.

The department has also proposed expansion of animal birth control centres across all 23 districts. Currently, 18 such centres operate in the state, sterilising around 3,500 dogs per month. Officials said sterilisation and vaccination drives will follow a scientific “catch-sterilise-vaccinate-release” protocol, except in designated sensitive zones.

The directive references Supreme Court orders dated May 19, 2026, as well as earlier rulings from August 22, 2025, and November 7, 2025, which emphasised that local authorities have a constitutional duty under Article 21 to ensure public safety in high-footfall areas.

Urban local bodies have been instructed to submit a compliance report within 15 days, followed by monthly updates detailing stray dog captures, sterilisation numbers, vaccination coverage, shelter capacity and dog-bite incidents.

The government has also directed the Public Works Department, Transport Department, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Police to map stray animal movement corridors along highways. These agencies have been tasked with deploying round-the-clock patrol teams and installing emergency helpline signage in vulnerable stretches.

Rising Dog Bite Cases in the State

The directive comes amid rising dog bite cases in Punjab. According to official data, around 3.35 lakh cases were reported in 2025. By April this year alone, the state recorded over 1.37 lakh cases, averaging more than 1,100 incidents per day.

Authorities said the intensified measures aim to address both public safety concerns and long-term population control of stray animals through coordinated municipal action.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).