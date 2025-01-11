Jalandhar, January 11: In a horrifying incident, a 13-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Punjab's Jalandhar on Saturday morning, January 11. Tragically, this is the second such attack in the village within the past week, following the death of a 10-year-old boy on January 5, who was also killed by stray dogs.

As per the report published by Dainik Bhaskar, the deceased teenager was identified as Harsukhpreet Singh, a resident of Hasanpur village, Mullanpur Dakha, in Ludhiana. According to Dakha Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Varinder Singh Khosa, the attack occurred when Harsukhpreet, a Class 5 student and the only child of his parents, was playing outside his house. The family lives on the outskirts of the village, where their house lacks a boundary wall. Jalandhar: Elderly Woman on Way to Gurdwara Attacked by Pack of 7-8 Stray Dogs Near Wadala Chowk in Punjab, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Teenager Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Ludhiana

The dogs, which are known to scavenge from a nearby carcass ground, attacked the young boy. Despite the desperate efforts of his parents to rescue him, the attack continued until more villagers intervened. Harsukhpreet was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The community is deeply shaken by the repeated dog attacks. Gurmukh Singh, a concerned villager, commented, "Children are vulnerable. The carcass ground should be relocated, or the stray dogs should be removed from the area."

Second Incident of Dog Attack in Week in Punjab's Ludhiana

This incident follows the tragic death of 10-year-old Arjun Kumar, who was attacked by stray dogs while playing near his makeshift hut on January 5. Arjun had been chasing a kite when the dogs ambushed him in an open plot near the village’s cremation ground. His friends fled in fear, and it was only when a passer-by discovered Arjun's body that the villagers were alerted. Dog Attack in Delhi: Pet Dog Attacks Two-Year-Old Boy in Shahdara Area, Case Filed Against Owner (Watch Video).

In response to these brutal attacks, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance. PSHRC Chairperson Justice Sant Parkash has directed the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to submit a report on the situation before the next hearing on March 4.

