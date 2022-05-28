Jalandhar, May 28: It is said that birth and death are in the hands of God and it is God who determines the time and place for the same. A similar case has come to light in Kapurthala's Phagwara. Where a pregnant woman gave birth to a baby on a government bus on Friday.

As per the report published by the Tribune, the woman was identified as Shivani (28), a resident of Ludhiana who was on her way to Ludhiana from Jalandhar. The woman started having labour pains on the way. Fortunately, one of the passengers who turned out to be a medic helped the woman deliver the baby. Later, the bus driver took the vehicle to the bus stand and informed 108. An ambulance reached the bus stand, and the rushed the woman and her baby were rushed to the Civil Hospital. Andhra Pradesh: Woman Delivers Baby Under Cellphone Light at Govt Hospital in Narsipatnam.

After reaching the hospital, the staff started the treatment of the woman and her child. SMO Dr. Kamal Kishore said, “both mother and baby are stable and safe.”

