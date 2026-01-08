Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has shared his reaction to the name of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s newborn son, Vihaan, noting its connection to Vicky’s iconic role in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Dhar commented on the couple’s Instagram announcement, calling the coincidence a moment where “life has come full circle.” The comment quickly caught attention as fans had already begun linking the baby’s name to the actor’s character in the 2019 blockbuster. What Is the Meaning of Vihaan? Know As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Reveal Their Baby Boy’s Name and First Photo As He Turns 3 Months Old.

On Wednesday, Vicky and Katrina introduced their baby boy to the public through a joint Instagram post, sharing the first glimpse of their newborn and revealing his name as Vihaan Kaushal. The photo showed the couple gently holding their son’s tiny hand. Along with the image, they wrote, “Our ray of light, Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.” Fans quickly flooded the comments section, congratulating the couple and pointing out the similarity between the name Vihaan and Vicky’s character, Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, from Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Reacting to the post, Aditya Dhar, who directed Uri, shared a heartfelt message in the comments. “@vicky @katrina huge congratulations!! Mere Vikkuuu, from bringing Major Vihaan Shergill to life on screen to now holding little Vihaan in your arms, life really has come full circle,” Dhar wrote. He added, “All my love and blessings to the three of you. You’re both going to be extraordinary parents.” Dhar’s message echoed the sentiment shared by fans who noticed the meaningful coincidence. Several social media users highlighted how the baby’s name mirrors the character that played a pivotal role in Vicky’s career. Uri: The Surgical Strike remains one of the actor’s most successful films and earned him widespread recognition. The connection added an emotional layer to the announcement for fans of the film. ‘Our Ray of Light’: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Share FIRST Photo With Their Baby Boy, Reveal His Name As Vihaan Kaushal in Heartwarming Post.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November last year. They had announced the birth earlier with a message that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. With the official name reveal now public, fans and B-town celebs continue to shower the family with congratulatory messages and warm wishes.

