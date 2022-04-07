Ludhiana, April 7: In a shocking incident coming to light from Ludhiana's Rajpura chowk, a youth was allegedly assaulted by more than a dozen youths during a birthday party celebrations at a hotel on Monday night. The cops have booked 16 youth in connection with the incident.

As per the report published by the Tribune, the injured youth has been identified as Rustambhir. He is undergoing treatment at DMC Hospital. Reportedly, the miscreants attacked Rustambhir with knives after a minor argument erupted between them. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Arrested For Assaulting, Disrobing Minor Maid Over Delay in Work.

As per the reports, the main accused were identified as Harman, Lovejot, Dalip, and Velly. Cops on Tuesday booked 4 of them and 12 others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway, said police.

