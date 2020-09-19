The one and probably the only bright side to the Coronavirus pandemic is that it has successfully drawn the attention of everyone towards health and wellness. People are increasingly becoming more cautious and aware of what products they are using, what lifestyle they're adopting and how these choices play a major role in the well-being and health that they'll have.

Harpreet Singh is one visionary person who has recognized the need to curate a healthcare brand which is reliable and credible, especially in these trying times.

He is originally from Delhi and went abroad for studies at University Of Westminster,London. He developed a keen interest in business while he was 18 and still in college. This eventually led him to set a goal and start his own business which would do both things: create his identity and also serve the society alongside.

This idea then, with the determination of Harpeet, bloomed into a healthcare brand called "Qure" which is now garnering the positive attention of the Indian audience. The brand mainly manufactures, produces and sells hand sanitizer, antibacterial hand wipes and face masks- all things absolutely essential during this time.

Harpreet Singh has identified the enormous amount of misinformation that surrounds the topics of health, wellness and disease. That is why Qure aims at disseminating factual information about bacteria, germs and viruses. Harpreet does this through the effective use of social and print media.

Presently Harpeet Singh is actively working towards taking Qure to an international level. He believes he will be able to do that within the next few years because he has full faith in the quality of his products and how they are beneficial to the society at large. When asked about whether he will venture into new areas, Harpreet said, "I am considering making a move towards skincare and cosmetics. I believe that Qure will soon become a more wider and an internationally acclaimed brand." In the near future, Qure is launching its own Oud perfume as well.

Harpreet Singh has successfully launched a brand which has a faithful customer loyalty and an ever-expanding customer base. This is the fruitful result of the intense hard-work that Harpreet put in and the years that he dedicated towards studying the market and its needs. Qure is a promising name in the healthcare industry and will go on to become global very, very soon.