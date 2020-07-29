New Delhi, July 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the Rafale jets in India with a Sanskrit tweet. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Prime Minister welcomed the fighter jets by saying that the Rafale fighter jets will give a major impetus to India's air power. "राष्ट्ररक्षासमं पुण्यं, राष्ट्ररक्षासमं व्रतम्, राष्ट्ररक्षासमं यज्ञो, दृष्टो नैव च नैव च।। नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्... स्वागतम्!", the Prime Minister tweeted in Sanskrit. Rafale Aircraft Entry Into Indian Air Space First Video: Watch Stunning Visuals of 5 Rafale Fighters Entering Indian Skies Escorted by 2 Su-30 MKIs.

Meanwhile Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted saying,"The Birds have landed safely in Ambala". In a series of tweets, Singh said "the touch down of Rafale combat aircrafts in India marks the beginning of a new era in our Military History. These multirole aircrafts will revolutionise the capabilities of the IAF". Rafale Fighter Jets Land in India: 1st Batch of Five 'Omnirole' Aircraft Arrives at Ambala Airbase in Haryana.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

Home Minister Amit Shah termed the landing of Rafale jets in Ambala as a "historic" event. Shah took to Twitter and said, "These (Rafale) are the world's most powerful machines capable to thwart any challenge in the sky. I am sure Rafale will help our Air warriors to safeguard our skies with its mighty superiority."

On Wednesday, the first batch of the five Rafale fighter jets landed in Ambala to join the Indian Air Force fleet. The historical event today comes nearly 23 years after Sukhoi aircraft were imported. A fleet of five French-manufactured Rafale multi-role combat jets touched down in India today giving a major boost to India's air power.

The Rafales were escorted by two Sukhoi 30 MKIs after they entered the Indian air space. The Rafale jets are considered one of the most potent combat jets globally, landed at the Ambala Air Force base after covering a distance of 7,000 km from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).