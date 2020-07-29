Ambala. July 29: The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets entered the India air space in "arrow formation"on Wednesday. These jets will land at Ambala airbase at around 3 pm. The first visuals Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) Rafale aircraft entering the Indian airspace is shared by Defence Minister’s office (RMO). The five Rafale jets are escorted by Sukhoi Su-30 MKIs.

In the video, Su-30 MKIs are at both ends of the formation. Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Singh Bhadauria will receive the advance aircraft at the Ambala Airbase. The aircraft took off from Merignac in France on Monday. They had a one-day stopover at the Al Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Bhadauria will likely the jets at the Ambala Airbase. Amul Dedicates Doodle to Rafale Aircraft; Dairy Brand Releases Topical Ad 'Jab We Jet' Ahead of Arrival of Fighter Jets.

Video of Rafale Jets Entering the Indian Airspace:

The five Rafales escorted by 02 SU30 MKIs as they enter the Indian air space.@IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/djpt16OqVd — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) July 29, 2020

Section 144 was imposed in areas adjoining villages of Ambala Airbase. The first Rafale jet has a tail number RB-001, which denotes the initials of the Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria. The newly inducted Rafale will be part of IAF’s No. 17 Squadron, also known as “Golden Arrows”.

