Ambala, July 29: The first batch of five Rafale fighters jet arrived in India on Wednesday. These Rafale jets landed at Ambala airbase at around 3:15 pm. Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Singh Bhadauria received the aircraft that landed at the Ambala Airbase. Dassault Aviation's Rafale jet is also referred to as "omnirole" aircraft. Rafale jets are equipped with a wide range of weapons which can do preventive tactical bombing and attack ground targets against the enemy, even strike at ships and perform nuclear deterrence missions.

The formal induction ceremony of the aircraft would be held later. Section 144 was imposed in the adjoining areas of Ambala Airbase due to the scheduled landing of Rafale jets. It is a 4.5 generation aircraft. Amul Dedicates Doodle to Rafale Aircraft; Dairy Brand Releases Topical Ad 'Jab We Jet' Ahead of Arrival of Fighter Jets.

The aircraft took off from Merignac in France on Monday. They had a one-day stopover at the Al Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi. The first five Rafale fighter aircraft arrived today were flown by pilots of the 17 Golden Arrows led by Commanding Officer Group Captain Harkirat Singh along with other pilots, Wing Commanders MK Singh, R Kataria, Sidhu and Arun. Rafale Aircraft Entry Into Indian Air Space First Video: Watch Stunning Visuals of 5 Rafale Fighters Entering Indian Skies Escorted by 2 Su-30 MKIs.

The first Rafale jet has a tail number RB-001, which denotes the initials of the Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria as he played a crucial role in finalising the deal. The newly inducted Rafale will be part of IAF’s No. 17 Squadron, also known as “Golden Arrows”. In total, India has received 10 Rafale jets until now. Out of which five will stay in France for training purpose.

In September 206, India signed a deal with the French government to acquire 36 Rafale jets. The entire deal was worth Rs 59,000 crore. All these jets will be in "ready to fly” condition” As per the deal, 75 percent of Rafale fleet will remain operational all the time.

These Rafale jets arrived in India amid Indo-Sino border dispute. According to reports, these jets will be deployed along the Line of Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Defence experts believe that Rafale jets could prove “game-changer” in the region.

