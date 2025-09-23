Chennai, September 23: A shocking case of ragging has emerged from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) hostel in Thirumangalam of Tamil Nadu's Madurai, where a student was allegedly stripped naked and assaulted by fellow students. A disturbing video of the incident, now viral on social media, shows a group of students forcibly removing the victim’s clothes, mocking him, and hitting him with a slipper on his private parts.

The shocking case came to light after the victim’s parents lodged a complaint, India Today reported. Police have since registered a case against three students, while the hostel warden has been suspended pending an inquiry. Ragging Horror at Kottayam Govt Nursing College: Junior Student Tortured, Pierced With Compass.

The incident has shocked the community and raised concerns over campus safety and ragging-related violence in Tamil Nadu. In the recent incident that occurred at the ITI hostel, several students forcibly removed the victim’s clothes, taunted him, and hit him with a slipper on his genitalia. Ragging Horror at Kottayam Govt Nursing College: Students Forced To Stand Naked, Dumbbells Hung From Private Parts in Kerala; 5 Arrested (Watch Video).

In February 2025, five nursing students from the Government College of Nursing in Kottayam were arrested for subjecting their juniors to months of brutal ragging. The acts included stripping victims, inflicting cuts, applying cream to their wounds and mouths, and even hanging dumbbells on their private parts. The harassment, which began in November 2024, only came to an end after the victims filed a complaint with the Gandhinagar police.

