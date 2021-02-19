Raigad, February 19: A fruit vendor was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a cow at Murud in Raigad district of Maharashtra. The accused, identified as Taufiq Bashir Mujawar, allegedly stabbed the cow with a knife because the animal had eaten papaya from his cart. The attack on cow took place on February 17. Mujawar was arrested on the same day and produced before a court. Uttar Pradesh: Stray Cow Attacks Danish Tourist Near Taj Mahal, Foreigner Lands In Hospital.

According to reports, the cow gulped papaya from Mujawar's cart which infuriate him. In a fit of rage, Mujawar allegedly stabbed the cow with a knife in its abdomen and limbs, reports said. Police was informed by a passerby. Speaking about the incident, constable Suresh Waghmare told a newspaper that cow was given injections to stop the bleeding and the wound was bandaged to prevent infection. Cow Attacks BJP MP Liladhar Vaghela, Gujarat Lawmaker Admitted in ICU With Two Broken Ribs.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the owner of the injured cow, police arrested Mujawar. He was charged under various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and produced before a magistrate's court. The court sent him into judicial custody.

