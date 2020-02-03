Uttar Pradesh: Stray Cow Attacks Danish Tourist Near Taj Mahal, Foreigner Lands In Hospital

Taj Mahal (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Agra, February 3: Taj Mahal is one of the most popular monuments in the world, tourists coming to Agra make it a point to visit one of the most beautiful building. However, visiting Taj Mahal can be challenging as one is being under threat of being attack by stray animals such as monkeys, dogs, cows and bulls. In a recent case, a tourist from Denmark was mauled by a stray cow. Narrow Escape For Boy After Great White Shark Leaps Out of Water at Cape Cod Bay, Almost Bites Him (Watch Video).

According to a report in India Today, when a Denish tourist Niels came to visit the monument with his wife and were taking pictures they were surrounded by a herd of cows. One of the stray bovines attacked Niels and injured him. The tourist, who suffered fractured his shoulder and also suffered head injuries, was taken to a nearby hospital. Monkey Menace At Taj Mahal: Catapults Given to CISF Personnel To Safeguard Tourists.

“A foreign tourist from Denmark was attacked by a cow near the western gate of the Taj Mahal on Sunday. The tourist was clicking the cow but was taken aback when the animal lifted him on its horns and threw him on the ground,” a Police official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Stray animals near Taj Mahal has been a menace as tourists get attracted and try to take pictures which lands them in trouble. There are many instances of a tourist being injured by the animals. recently, a foreign tourist was bitten by a dog and a tourist from West Bengal was attacked by a monkey near Taj Mahal.