Raipur Double Murder: Man Shoots Dead Wife’s 2 Sisters in Chhattisgarh After Domestic Dispute

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A domestic dispute in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur turned fatal after a man allegedly shot dead his wife’s two sisters at his in-laws’ residence, police said on Wednesday. The accused later surrendered at a police station, and an investigation into the incident is underway, as reported by TOI. The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Mowa locality under Pandri police station limits. According to police, the accused, identified as Jitendra Verma, went to his in-laws’ house armed with a licensed pistol following a domestic argument with his wife.

Reports indicate that his wife had left for her parental home earlier that day after a dispute. Verma allegedly followed her there and demanded to meet their child, leading to a confrontation. Raipur Shocker: Boy Lures 3-Year-Old Girl to Isolated Spot, Rapes Her in Chhattisgarh; Victim Critical.

Police said the two women—identified as Geetanjali Verma (26) and Durgeshwari Verma (24)—came outside and attempted to calm the situation. However, the accused allegedly opened fire at close range during the altercation.

One of the victims was shot in the head, while the other sustained a gunshot wound to the back. Both were rushed to hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. After the shooting, the accused reportedly went to a police station and surrendered. He has since been taken into custody, and the weapon used in the crime has been seized. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Bijapur School Headmaster Dies by Suicide Amid Alleged Pressure to Release Funds for Substandard Construction, Contractor Arrested.

Police officials said preliminary findings point to ongoing domestic tensions between the accused and his wife as the trigger for the incident. Further investigation is ongoing to establish the full sequence of events.

Cases involving domestic disputes escalating into violence have been reported across several parts of the country. In many instances, prolonged interpersonal conflicts or family tensions have been cited as contributing factors.

The Raipur case highlights how domestic disagreements can escalate rapidly, particularly when access to firearms is involved. Authorities have not yet disclosed whether additional charges will be filed as the investigation progresses. Police said statements from family members and witnesses are being recorded, and forensic analysis is underway. Officials added that further details will be shared as the probe advances.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).