Raipur, April 16: A 13-year-old boy has been detained in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl, his neighbour, on Monday. The incident occurred when the toddler was left unsupervised as her parents took an afternoon nap. The boy, familiar to the girl, lured her away to an isolated spot and raped her.

The child was later found on the road, crying and bleeding, by her parents and local residents, who had seen the boy with her and apprehended him. The victim is currently in intensive care, her condition critical and she is unable to speak. Bengaluru Shocker: Constable Rapes 17-Year-Old Rape Survivor Complainant at Police Station, Arrested.

Police registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, and the Juvenile Justice Board has sent the accused to a rehabilitation home. The case has sparked outrage, coming just a week after a similar crime in neighbouring Durg, where a six-year-old girl was raped and murdered, allegedly by her uncle. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5 Arrested in Connection With Gang-Rape of Minor, Filming of Sexual Assault in Sidhi District.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, while the community expresses concern over the safety of children and the adequacy of police response in such cases.

