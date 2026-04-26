In a tragic incident highlighting the perils of administrative pressure and local corruption, Raju Pujari, a 50-year-old school headmaster in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, died by suicide earlier this week. Following an initial investigation and the recovery of a suicide note, local police arrested project contractor Devashish Mandal on Saturday for abetment to suicide. The body of Pujari, who served as the headmaster of a school in Palnar, was discovered on April 22 hanging in a forest near his residence in Cherpal. In a note purportedly left behind, Pujari named three individuals, including Mandal, as those responsible for his extreme distress.

According to police officials, the dispute centered on the construction of a new school building executed through the School Management Committee. While approximately 40 percent of the project funds had already been disbursed, Pujari had reportedly withheld the remaining payment of several lakh rupees due to the poor quality of the construction. Vizianagaram: Frustrated Over Lack of Academic Improvement of Students’, School Headmaster Performs Sit-Ups To Teach Discipline to Them in Andhra Pradesh; Video Goes Viral.

Local Congress MLA Vikram Mandavi, who joined the family in protest, described Pujari as an "honest man" who feared the building's walls might collapse. Mandavi stated that the headmaster was under intense pressure to release the funds and feared he would eventually be implicated in a corruption scandal for certifying substandard work. Telangana Shocker: 37-Year-Old Techie, 55-Year-Old Govt Teacher Die by Suicide Due to Financial Losses.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns regarding the safety of public officials in Bijapur, a high-conflict district. A police officer confirmed that a prima facie case of abetment has been established based on witness statements and the post-mortem report. Authorities are currently searching for two additional suspects named in the investigation.

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Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).