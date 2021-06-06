Mumbai, June 6: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old businessman from Rajasthan was arrested from a five-star hotel in Mumbai for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage. The man was arrested from a hotel near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday for committing the crime. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Police had issued a lookout notice for the accused and found that he was going to return to Mumbai via air from his hometown in Rajasthan.

The report adds that the Police launched an operation and apprehended him as soon as he entered his room in the five-star hotel. The HT report adds that the man was in Mumbai for a business meeting and had planned to return to Rajasthan in a few hours as he was aware that he was wanted by the police. Surat: Auto Driver Charged For Rape Of A 50Year Old Woman Twice, Now Acquitted By Special Fast Track Court.

Shashikant Mane, senior police inspector of Juhu police station stated that the woman who works in a private firm met the accused on Instagram in 2019 following which the two began chatting. The report adds that the accused, a mobile spare parts dealer, proposed marriage to the victim after a few months of dating. The man allegedly raped her repeatedly at a rented apartment at Lallubhai Park in Vile Parle. The report informs that the man had also borrowed Rs 35 lakhs from her when they were together.

The incident came to light after the man stopped answering the woman's calls. Prior to this, the man had been ignoring her demand to return the borrowed money. After attempts to contact the accused went in vain, the woman registered a complaint with Juhu police. Police said that they have arrested the accused for rape under sections 376, 420, 506, 376 (J) (N) of the Indian Penal Code.

