Surat, June 6: The fast track special court in Surat acquitted an auto driver of charges of raping a 50-year-old woman. According to the prosecution, the woman was allegedly raped by the accused twice in 2016 in Surat, Gujarat.

In her complaint filed on April 2, 2017, the woman had said that she had lent Rs 2 lakh to the accused. Later, on the pretext of returning money, he took her to a cricket ground in the locality and allegedly raped her. The complainant also alleged that he threatened to kill her if she disclosed about this to anyone. Man Accused of Rape in Madhya Pradesh Arrested, Was Hiding in Guise of Sadhu in UP Temple.

The woman further told that he raped her again a month later. Police had registered offences under IPC sections 376(2)(n), 406, 323, 506(2) against the auto driver. Indian Express reported that the Surat fast track special court on Friday acquitted the auto driver of the charges after the prosecution failed to establish the location of the offence in both incidents. Jackky Bhagnani Among 9 Others Accused of Rape and Molestation by Former Model.

The court found that the said victim had not mentioned the exact location of the crime in both incidents. The court also observed that there is no evidence to prove the transaction of money between them.

The defense lawyer said, 'Both the locations of crime which the complainant has mentioned are places with heavy traffic. How can such an incident take place in such spots? The complainant has not shown the exact location where the crime has happened.'

