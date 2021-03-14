Bharatpur, March 14: In a shocking incident of moral policing, goons targeted a couple in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district. According to reports, the girl was attacked and hurled abuses as she was talking to her boyfriend. The video of the entire incident also surfaced online. However, no action police action has been taken yet in the matter. The exact date of the incident is not known. Rajasthan: Muslim Couple Thrashed at Alwar Bus Stop, Two Arrested.

In the video, the girl could be seen dragged by the goons. They even pulled away her dupatta. The girl s screamed and asked for help, but no one came to rescue her. The boy and the girl were sitting at a secluded place when they were attacked. The boy fled from the spot, leaving the girl behind. The goon grabbed the girl and started to thrash her. Uttar Pradesh Lynching: Rape Accused Brutally Thrashed After Being Caught By Villagers in Sachendi Area, Succumbed to Injuries.

Here Is The Video of The Incident:

The police have said that matter would be investigated, and the culprits will be brought to justice. The police station-in-charge of the area was also directed to look into the matter. Notably, it is not the first incident of vigilantism in the state. In October 2019, a Muslim couple at the Alwar bus stop was also thrashed by two men. They were later arrested by the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2021 09:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).