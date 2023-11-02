The woman's father told the police on Wednesday that three people (two men and one woman) played a major role in abetting his daughter's suicide. According to the Hindustan Times report, a suicide note was recovered from the woman where she blamed two men, Karan Jhamb and Mohit Arora, of gang-raping her multiple times while another woman videotaped her. Rajasthan Shocker: Father Strangles Daughter to Death in Sriganganagar Over Suspected Affair; Accused Absconding.

The woman had described her harrowing experience to her younger sister before committing suicide, according to police. The younger sister then narrated the incident to her father, who, after learning the tragic saga, rushed to the police station.