Bikaner, November 2: A 22-year-old woman tragically took her own life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Tuesday, October 31. This distressing incident was followed by a series of horrifying events in which she reported being allegedly raped by two men on multiple occasions over two months. The two men are also accused of recording the act and blackmailing the victim, which led to the tragic incident.
The woman's father told the police on Wednesday that three people (two men and one woman) played a major role in abetting his daughter's suicide. According to the Hindustan Times report, a suicide note was recovered from the woman where she blamed two men, Karan Jhamb and Mohit Arora, of gang-raping her multiple times while another woman videotaped her. Rajasthan Shocker: Father Strangles Daughter to Death in Sriganganagar Over Suspected Affair; Accused Absconding.
The woman had described her harrowing experience to her younger sister before committing suicide, according to police. The younger sister then narrated the incident to her father, who, after learning the tragic saga, rushed to the police station.
As per the police report, the woman was employed as a representative at a real estate company. She had initially met the accused, Karan Jhamb and Mohit Arora, through a mutual friend, and they subsequently became friends. Jhamb ran a dhaba near the Pawanpuri area of Bikaner, which happened to be near the woman's workplace. Rajasthan Shocker: Minor Girl Abducted, Gang Raped by Three Men in Dungarpur; Police Launch Manhunt To Nab Accused.
The police have registered a case under sections 306 and 376D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused based on the bereaved father's complaint and on the autopsy report that corroborated the fact that the victim was gang-raped. The police said they have launched an investigation, and a probe is underway.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2023 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).