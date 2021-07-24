Ajmer, July 24: In a shocking incident, a police constable in Rajasthan's Jaipur was beaten to death over a property dispute. Reports inform that the cop was posted at Jaipur’s Bajaj Nagar police station and was brutally thrashed to death in a bitter property dispute in the Dausa district. According to a report by TOI, the victim, identified as Sanjay Kumar was attacked by his nephew following a land dispute, the Dausa police said.

The Police said that the constable was a resident of Pancholi in Dausa district and was posted at the Bajaj Nagar police station in Jaipur. The incident took place when the constable had visited his native town. The police said Sanjay’s nephew attacked him, leading to the constable’s death in the hospital. Bihar Shocker: Man Killed by Wife, Son and Kin Over Property Dispute, Body Buried in House For Days.

According to details by Circle officer, Manpur, Santram Meena, the two families had been feuding over a piece of land for the past several years now. The TOI report quotes the official saying that there have been several complaints against the family members over the dispute. Police said that they suspect the involvement of Sanjay’s nephew in the murder. Mumbai: Man Injured in Firing Over Property Dispute in Mankhurd.

A case of murder was filed over the death of the constable by Dausa police’s Manpur police station. The police said that the investigation into the matter was underway and efforts were underway to nab the accused. Cops said that a post-mortem will be conducted to examine the nature of wounds leading to his death.

