Patna, July 4: In a shocking incident, a man was killed by his wife, son and other family members and buried inside the house in Bihar over a property dispute. Reports inform that the victim was murdered by his wife, son, and daughter-in-law after they were not ready to go by his plan to sell a 2-katha plot of land in the village. According to a report by TOI, the victim identified as 60-year-old Mohammad Kurban was allegedly killed by his family members and buried in the house where woods are stored for cooking food.

The victim wanted to sell two kattha land in the village for his daughter’s marriage which his other family members opposed. The cops said that all these reasons made the family murder him. The report informs that the man was strangled about 15 days back at village Parsa in Supaul district. The incident came to light on Thursday when the villagers suspected foul play after they didn’t see Kurban for several days and barged into his house. They found a suspicious spot that looked like a grave and informed the police about it. Bihar: Drunk CRPF Trooper Strangulates Wife to Death in Gaya After She Stops Him From Consuming Liquor at Home.

The cops exhumed the body from the house and got the postmortem conducted the next day. The TOI report quotes Kishanpur police station SHO Suman Kumar saying that Kurban’s wife Zubaida Khatoon was arrested and sent to jail on Friday for alleged involvement in the crime. Meanwhile, the victim's son and daughter-in-law and several other family members are evading arrest.

As per police investigation, the victim's son went to Jaipur after killing his father to show that everything was normal. Cops said that a team would be sent there to arrest him. The TOI report revealed that Kurban had not been keeping well for several years. The family members were annoyed over his illness while he didn't share a good rapport with his wife too. The couple always fought with each other over household matters.

