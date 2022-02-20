Jaipur, February 20: In yet another incident of crime against women, a 16-year-old girl alleged that while she was on her way to school a youth approached her and took her to an abandoned place, and sexually assaulted her there.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the police said that the accused was apprehended as soon as the girl filed a complaint, and the police have dispatched teams to arrest him immediately. 'Learnt From School About Good Touch And Bad Touch': Accused Imprisoned Under POCSO Act in Kerala Following Boy’s Statement.

The Accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

