Ajmer, November 27: In a shocking incident reported from Rajasthan’s Ajmer, a girl student of Class XI, angry over her mobile phone being taken away by parents, took her life. The 16-year-old girl’s father had reportedly taken away her mobile phone 10 days ago as she had exams coming.

According to a report in TOI, Parul Sharma, resident of Pragati Nagar Kotra committed suicide on Friday night by hanging from the ceiling of her room. Police came to know that the girl was angry and depressed as her father had taken away her mobile phone due to her upcoming exams. Police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. On Saturday morning her father Rahul Sharma found Parul hanging from the ceiling in her room. Police said that no suicide note was found but the parents confirmed that she was angry and depressed as her father took away her mobile so that she could concentrate on her studies. UP Shocker: Fed Up With Land Disputes, Man Attempts Suicide by Jumping from Under-construction Bridge in UP's Gonda (Watch Video)

Uncle Udit told that Parul’s father Rahul was angry with his daughter for using mobile during study time and taken away her mobile. Since then Parul used to remain depressed. She had stopped talking to her father and used to insist him on giving back the mobile. But he did not relent. Many times she had also told her mother Parvati Sharma to get the mobile from father. But she did not get it. Bengaluru Shocker: Class 10 Student Ends Life After Being Scolded by Teacher for Copying in Class Test; Suicide Note Says 'Mom, I Am Sorry'

ASI Rajendra Prasad said that no suicide note was found from the girl. After conducting postmortem, the dead body has been handed over to the relatives. Police is investigating further.

