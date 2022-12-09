Ajmer, December 12: Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh allegedly for making pornographic video of a girl and blackmailing her by uploading the video on social media. The incident occurred in Ajmer.

As per reports from TOI, the man named Umesh Kumar Yadav befriended the girl on Facebook two years ago. Yadav used to make video calls to the woman. He made a pornographic video of the woman through video call and started blackmailing her. 'Nude Video' Fraud in Telangana: Fraudsters Pose As Cybercrime Cops, Dupe Man of Rs 35,500.

Yadav demanded a ransom of Rs five lakhs from the woman who hailed from Shrinagar in Ajmer, and threatened to make the video viral on social media if she fails to pay the amount, said police. Hyderabad Cyber Fraud: Two Foreign Nationals Arrested for Duping Women on Social Media.

Yadav uploaded the video on social media when the victim was unable to pay the amount. The victim claims that she went into depression after the video was made viral and demands justice. On the complaint filed by the victim, police has formed a special team under Kekeri additional SP Ghanshyam Sharma. The matter is under probe.

