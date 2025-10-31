Jaipur, October 31: Aviral Saini (23), a third-year MBBS student at Jagannath Pahariya Medical College, gave up just hours before his exams on Friday. He hanged himself in his PG hostel room. Aviral, a resident of Alwar, was shocked by his actions. Friends described Aviral as cheerful and responsible, saying that he had breakfast with his friends Abhishek Sharma, Lavesh, Vitesh Sahu, and Devesh Jain at around 7:30 a.m. and then went to his room. Student Dies by Suicide: Engineering Student of Jadavpur University Ends Life by Jumping off Moving Train, Investigation Underway.

An official said that Aviral asked his friend to wake him up at 8:30. “During the conversation, he asked a friend about the rope, but no one took him seriously,” he said. He added that when his friends knocked on the door some time later, there was no response. “When the door was broken open, Aviral was found hanging from a noose. He was immediately taken to RBM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” he said. The official said that upon receiving the information, Hospital Superintendent Dr Nagendra Singh Bhadoria, CMHO Dr Gaurav Kapoor, and police officers arrived at the scene, took custody of the body’s custody and kept it in the morgue for a post-mortem examination. Student Suicide in Bengaluru: 19-Year-Old BBA Student Found Dead in Rented Apartment, Senior Booked for Abetment.

Sewar Police Station in-charge Satish Bhardwaj stated that the FSL team investigated the scene. “As of now, no clear clues regarding the cause of suicide have been found,” he said. Aviral’s tragic death has raised many questions about the mental state of medical students. The long course, constant pressure, exam anxiety, and uncertainty about the future are all factors that often break young people from within.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

