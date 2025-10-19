Bengaluru, October 18: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old BBA student was found dead in her rented accommodation on Friday, October 18, allegedly driven to suicide due to ongoing harassment by her college senior. Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the accused, identified as Refaas, a native of Kerala's Thrissur.

According to The Hindu, the deceased student was identified as Sana Parveen. As per the complaint filed by Abdul Nazeer, a civil contractor and relative of the deceased from Virajpet in Kodagu district, Sana was a second-year BBA student at a private college and was staying off-campus with a friend. Bengaluru Shocker: Architecture Student Dies by Suicide; Family Accuses 3 of His Classmates of ‘Harassing’ Their Son on College WhatsApp Group, Case Registered.

The accused, Refaas, had reportedly graduated from the same college but continued to harass Sana even after completing his course. Sana had confided in her parents about the continued harassment. Following this, her parents approached the college authorities. Faculty members reportedly summoned Refaas and warned him to stay away from her. Bengaluru: IAF Engineer Dies by Suicide, Jumps From 24th Floor of High-Rise Building After Argument at Sister’s Home.

However, the harassment allegedly persisted, leading to emotional distress for Sana. The Bengaluru police have filed an FIR under Section 306 of the IPC (abetment to suicide) and are conducting further investigation.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hindu), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2025 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).