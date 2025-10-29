Kolkata, October 29: An engineering student of Jadavpur University (JU) allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a moving train, said the police on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday night near Kansai Halt station in Medinipur, West Midnapore district, when he was returning home from Kolkata to Bankura with his mother. The body has already been recovered by the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel. According to police sources, the deceased was identified as Soham Patra, a third-year student of printing technology at Jadavpur University. Mumbai: IIT Bombay Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping From Hostel Terrace.

The deceased, identified as Soham Patra, was a resident of the Bankura police station area. The police said Soham, along with his mother, boarded the Howrah-Adra Rani Shiromani passenger train on Tuesday night. According to Kharagpur GRP sources, Soham jumped into a river from the bridge between Kansai Halt and Medinipur stations. Despite searching the river and the station area, the passenger was not found. On Wednesday, the body was found floating on the river. The police were informed immediately. Telangana Student Suicide: Class 10 Student of Government Gurukul School in Vangara Ends Life at Hostel After Being Harassed for Exposing Corruption, KTR Slams Congress Govt.

Officers from the Kharagpur Police Station recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. The police suspect that the student committed suicide due to depression. After the body was recovered, Soham's father, Deepak Kumar Patra, said, "I can't say anything at the moment. The police will tell what happened. We don't suspect anything." However, Soham's mother said, "My son was studying in the third year. There is no question of ragging. Everyone loved my son. It seems that he committed suicide. But we don't know what forced him to take his life." A senior officer of Kharagpur Police said a case of unnatural death has been registered. "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the autopsy report will reveal if any foul play was involved. An investigation into the matter is underway," said the police officer.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2025 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).