Jaipur, March 17: In another case of rising crime against women, the Director of a private school was arrested by Police on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl by asking her to come for extra classes.

Times of India quoted, DCP (South) Mridul Kachawa as saying that the accused was arrested 12 hours after the FIR was registered. “We had constituted a special team as soon as the family approached the police because it was a sensitive case. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Married Woman Drugged, Raped in Indore; 3 Including Woman Arrested

The complainant had alleged in the FIR that the school director had raped the girl on multiple occasions about two months ago

Police said the accused threatened the girl with dire consequences including harming the girl’s family.

The girl had revealed her ordeal to the family on Tuesday. She told her mother that the school director had raped her and threatened to fail her in the exams. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Four Men Repeatedly Rape Minor Girl After Getting Her Addicted to Drugs; Arrested

The family informed the police and an FIR was registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act. Police said the accused, who runs two schools, raped the girl on the pretext of providing extra classes and often asked her to stay after the classes were over.

The family alleged that their daughter had become pregnant after the accused had raped her. Police said since the accused was the director, he also took some classes in the school.

