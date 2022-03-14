Indore, March 14: In yet another incident of sexual assault, cops at Banganga police station arrested 3 persons including a woman in a rape case of a 25-year-old woman in the Banganga area on Sunday, reported TOI. The three accused have been identified as Mithun Jataw, a resident of Dharampuri, Taamil Shah, and Komal Jataw, both residents of Sanwer.

The victim, in her complaint, alleged that the three accused had invited her to a house in Bhawani Nagar and offered her breakfast laced with drugs that made her unconscious. Upon waking up, she found herself in a compromising position. The accused Mithun told her that he had raped her and had taken her pictures. He further threatened her to upload those photos on the internet and raped her several times since. Bengaluru Shocker: 16-Year-Old Teen Drugged and Raped by 4 Men for Over 6 Days.

The victim, however, mustered up the courage and told her husband about the incident. Following this, they approached the police station and registered a complaint. All the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.

