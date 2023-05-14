Jaipur, May 14: People in Rajasthan are bracing up for the May scorcher as the temperatures in many parts of the state crossed the 45 degrees Celsius mark. Adding misery, the state also faces a massive drinking water shortage. The intense heat wave has led to a dip in water levels in reservoirs in the state. Women in the Charu district's Fatehpur town stand in long queues for a pot of water or two.

"Some people have got illegal borewells dug in their houses, and the government's supply of drinking water remains inadequate. We are compelled to get private tankers to fulfil our need for drinking water," reported TOI, quoting Fatehpur resident Netram Gurjar as saying. The report added that the women and girls wake up at 4 am and walk a distance of 10 km to reach a government-installed borewell for drinking water. The Charu district in Rajasthan reels under maximum temperature usually. The district recorded a maximum temperature of 50 degrees Celsius in May 2019. Heatwave in Rajasthan: MeT Issues Warning for Jodhpur, Bikaner Divisions on May 13 and 14; Maximum Temperature May Touch 45 Degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a fresh spell of heat wave is expected over Central India, including Rajasthan, during the next two days and East India from May 15. West Rajasthan experienced heat wave conditions with maximum temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius. "It is expected that this heat wave conditions will be temporary," the department said, adding that it will prevail over West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha till Sunday. Heatwave-Like Conditions in Rajasthan: State Records Highest Maximum Temperature of 42.1 Degrees in Last 24 Hours, Fresh Western Disturbance May Bring Relief Next Week.

The state meteorological centre (MeT) of Rajasthan on Friday issued a heatwave warning in several parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions for the next two days. It said the maximum temperature could soar above 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

