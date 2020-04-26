Badruddin Sheikh, Senior Gujarat Congress Leader, Municipal Corporator & Former Opposition Leader Dies Fighting COVID-19

Ahmedabad, April 26: Senior Gujarat Congress leader and Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) corporator Badruddin Sheikh died on Sunday due to COVID-19. The councilor was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 15. He also served as leader of opposition in the AMC. Sheikh was undergoing treatment at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital. According to reports, he was on a ventilator support from last one week. India Reports 1,975 Coronavirus Cases, 47 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 26,917, Death Toll Jumps to 826.

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil expressed condolences on Sheikh's demise. He tweeted, "I am at loss of words. Badrubhai, as we called him was a stellar of strength and patience. A senior leader of our @INCGujarat family,I knew him since40 years when he was with YouthCongress.He was relentlessly working with poor people & was infected with #Covid_19. #RIP my friend."

I am at loss of words. Badrubhai, as we called him was a stellar of strength and patience. A senior leader of our @INCGujarat family,I knew him since40 years when he was with YouthCongress.He was relentlessly working with poor people & was infected with #Covid_19. #RIP my friend. https://t.co/sjkGrBnbqq — Shaktisinh Gohil (@shaktisinhgohil) April 26, 2020

Gujarat Congress MLA Imran Kehdawala was also diagnosed with the deadly virus. Kehdawala met Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaya Rupani on morning of April 14 and on the same day he was tested positive for COVID-19. Following the reports, Gujarat CM had went into quarantine for 14 days. Rupani was tested negative for the virus.

In Gujarat, over 3,000 people have contracted coronavirus so far. The death toll also jumped to 133 in the state on Sunday. out of the total, 3,071 confirmed cases, only 282 patients have recovered so far. Meanwhile, in India, 26, 917 people tested positive for the deadly virus. Till now, COVID-19 has claimed 826 lives in the country.